Josh Jacobs, Raiders agree to new contract

Josh Jacobs is returning to the building.

Jacobs and the Raiders have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $12 million, according to multiple reports.

Las Vegas and Jacobs had been at an impasse since the two sides did not agree to a long-term deal before the deadline in mid-July. But per NFL Media, Jacobs’ new contract includes a base salary of $11.8 million and he can earn another $200,000 in incentives.

Had Jacobs just signed his franchise tender, he would’ve made $10.1 million. But the renegotiated contract gets Jacobs more money in 2023. Plus, if he’s franchised again, he’ll make even more in 2024.

Because Jacobs was not under contract, he is not subject to any fines for missing training camp and the preseason.

Jacobs led the league with 1,653 yards rushing and 2,053 yards from scrimmage. The No. 24 overall pick of the 2019 draft, Jacobs’ fifth-year option was declined last year. That set up the Raiders to need the franchise tag to keep him in the fold.

Las Vegas will take on Denver to open the season. And now Jacobs should be with the club, too.