Josh Jacobs ruled out with knee injury as Packers take 19-13 lead

Packers running back Josh Jacobs will not return today.

The team has ruled him out with a knee injury.

Jacobs was injured in the first half after rushing for 40 yards on seven carries. He was grabbing his left knee while on the bench and was examined in the sideline medical tent before walking into the X-ray room.

Emanuel Wilson replaced him and had an 11-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Wilson now has five carries for 21 yards.

The Packers have taken a 19-13 lead on Jordan Love’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Josh Whyle, on his first target as a Packer. Lucas Havrisik missed a second PAT of the day on a windy day at the Meadowlands, an embarrassingly bad kick way wide left.