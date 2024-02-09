Josh Jacobs says he’s “not stressing” about his future

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs did not officially re-sign with the Raiders until Aug. 26, which meant he didn’t attend the offseason program and training camp after Las Vegas franchise tagged him.

Jacobs then battled injuries throughout the year, rushing for just 805 yards with six touchdowns in 13 games. That came a year after he led the league with 1,653 yards rushing, 2,053 yards from scrimmage, and 393 touches.

With a new General Manager in Tom Telesco, there’s no guarantee Jacobs will be back with Las Vegas in 2024. But Jacobs said this week that he’s “not stressing” about his future.

“I trust in God’s plan,” Jacobs said, via Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Obviously, this is home for me. Regardless how it plays out, this is still somewhere I will forever keep a house and things like that. I will forever keep a home.”

Jacobs also noted he’s planning on staying away from social media. He’s dropped hints on various platforms in the past about his state of mind when it comes to contract negotiations.

With a renegotiated one-year deal, Jacobs made $11.8 million in 2023. As noted by Bonsignore, Zamir White — who filled in admirably for Jacobs when he was injured this season — is set to make just $950,000 in 2024.

Still, Jacobs is happy to have Antonio Pierce as the club’s full-time head coach and feels positive about the team’s direction with Pierce, Telesco, and coordinator Luke Getsy.

“I trust the system and the guys that they’re putting together,” Jacobs said. “I know that the guys that they’re gonna bring back and the guys that they’re gonna bring in are going to be fully bought in. So, it’s going to be a fun season.

“Hopefully, we can get this ball rolling, make the playoffs, and go [further],” Jacobs added. “And give the fans a lot to support.”