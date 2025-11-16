 Skip navigation
Josh Jacobs will have tests on his knee on Monday

  
Published November 16, 2025 05:20 PM

Packers running back Josh Jacobs exited Sunday’s game against the Giants in the second quarter with a knee injury. After the game, coach Matt LaFleur had no update on Jacobs’s condition.

Per a league source, all field tests and X-rays showed that the injured knee is generally stable intact. Tests will be conducted on Monday morning to determine the specific injury and severity.

Jacobs exited with 40 yards on seven carries. His replacement, Emanuel Wilson, had 11 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown.

The 6-3-1 Packers host the 4-6 Vikings next Sunday at Lambeau Field.