Josh Johnson goes 11-for-11, John Harbaugh pleased with Lamar Jackson’s backup

Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson did what he had to do in today’s preseason game to make the Ravens feel good about their backup quarterback situation.

Johnson started the game and went 11-for-11 for 120 yards with a touchdown in the Ravens’ preseason win over the Falcons. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said afterward that he liked what he saw from Johnson.

“He had a chance to move the team down the field twice really well,” Harbaugh said. “I thought Josh played well.”

The Ravens hope Lamar Jackson stays healthy and they don’t have to play Johnson this season, but if they need to turn to their 38-year-old backup, they think Johnson can get the job done.