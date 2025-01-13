Josh McDaniels is “definitely a possibility” to return to New England as offensive coordinator

With Mike Vrabel returning to the Patriots, another man with an even longer history in New England could be coming back, too.

A source with knowledge of the situation says it’s “definitely a possibility” that Vrabel will hire Josh McDaniels to be the offensive coordinator.

Since Vrabel is a defensive coach, it will be his most important hire. But he and McDaniels have a good relationship, and McDaniels continues to be in good standing with the Patriots.

As he should be. McDaniels worked for the Patriots from 2001 through 2008, and then from 2012 through 2020. He was on the coaching staff for all six Super Bowl wins. He was the quarterbacks coach for one, and offensive coordinator for three.

McDaniels most recently served as head coach of the Raiders. He previously coached the Broncos.

Vrabel will have other candidates. At the end of the day, it will be no surprise if he hires McDaniels.