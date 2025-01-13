 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvikingsv2_250113.jpg
How will LAR respond vs. MIN in turbulent week?
nbc_pft_vrabelpats_250113.jpg
Vrabel, Patriots pact was inevitable, ideal fit
nbc_pft_freemanbears_250113.jpg
Would Freeman to Bears make sense for either side?

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvikingsv2_250113.jpg
How will LAR respond vs. MIN in turbulent week?
nbc_pft_vrabelpats_250113.jpg
Vrabel, Patriots pact was inevitable, ideal fit
nbc_pft_freemanbears_250113.jpg
Would Freeman to Bears make sense for either side?

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh McDaniels is “definitely a possibility” to return to New England as offensive coordinator

  
Published January 12, 2025 08:44 PM

With Mike Vrabel returning to the Patriots, another man with an even longer history in New England could be coming back, too.

A source with knowledge of the situation says it’s “definitely a possibility” that Vrabel will hire Josh McDaniels to be the offensive coordinator.

Since Vrabel is a defensive coach, it will be his most important hire. But he and McDaniels have a good relationship, and McDaniels continues to be in good standing with the Patriots.

As he should be. McDaniels worked for the Patriots from 2001 through 2008, and then from 2012 through 2020. He was on the coaching staff for all six Super Bowl wins. He was the quarterbacks coach for one, and offensive coordinator for three.

McDaniels most recently served as head coach of the Raiders. He previously coached the Broncos.

Vrabel will have other candidates. At the end of the day, it will be no surprise if he hires McDaniels.