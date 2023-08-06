 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames
Penguins acquire 3-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson in a trade with the Sharks
UCI World Cycling Championships 2023
Mathieu van der Poel overcomes late crash to win world road race title
Ha-Seong Kim
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Mountcastle rebounding, Kim running wild

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_robertcatch_230806.jpg
Robert flashes the leather to rob Calhoun of XBH
nbc_golf_lpga_bestofboutierSCO_230806.jpg
Boutier’s best shots at the Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_mlb_ariashr_230806.jpg
CLE’s Arias powers two-run homer to tie the game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames
Penguins acquire 3-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson in a trade with the Sharks
UCI World Cycling Championships 2023
Mathieu van der Poel overcomes late crash to win world road race title
Ha-Seong Kim
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Mountcastle rebounding, Kim running wild

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_robertcatch_230806.jpg
Robert flashes the leather to rob Calhoun of XBH
nbc_golf_lpga_bestofboutierSCO_230806.jpg
Boutier’s best shots at the Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_mlb_ariashr_230806.jpg
CLE’s Arias powers two-run homer to tie the game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh McDaniels: No concern about Jimmy Garoppolo’s practice interceptions

  
Published August 6, 2023 01:35 PM

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was healthy enough to get on the field at the start of training camp, but his play in recent practices may show that he’s still shaking off some rust from the extended layoff caused by last year’s foot injury and subsequent surgery.

Garoppolo threw seven interceptions over back-to-back practices this week, which led to head coach Josh McDaniels being asked on Sunday if he has any worries about how his quarterback has looked. McDaniels said he has “no concerns” and that he’s seen a lot of positives from the quarterback as well.

“We’ve also seen some very good throws. It’s a very competitive camp,” McDaniels said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com.

Including the playoffs, the 49ers were 42-19 with Garoppolo as their starting quarterback. Similar results with the Raiders will make early August practice interceptions a distant memory.