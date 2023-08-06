Josh McDaniels: No concern about Jimmy Garoppolo’s practice interceptions

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was healthy enough to get on the field at the start of training camp, but his play in recent practices may show that he’s still shaking off some rust from the extended layoff caused by last year’s foot injury and subsequent surgery.

Garoppolo threw seven interceptions over back-to-back practices this week, which led to head coach Josh McDaniels being asked on Sunday if he has any worries about how his quarterback has looked. McDaniels said he has “no concerns” and that he’s seen a lot of positives from the quarterback as well.

“We’ve also seen some very good throws. It’s a very competitive camp,” McDaniels said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com.

Including the playoffs, the 49ers were 42-19 with Garoppolo as their starting quarterback. Similar results with the Raiders will make early August practice interceptions a distant memory.