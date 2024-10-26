Josh Paschal’s absence from Lions is related to treatment for his 2018 cancer battle

The Lions have announced that defensive end Josh Paschal will miss Sunday’s game with an illness. Paschal says the illness is related to the cancer battle he fought in 2018.

Paschal missed most of his sophomore season at Kentucky to undergo treatment for a malignant melanoma on his left foot. Paschal said this week’s absence stems from that, but he stressed that he has not had a recurrence of the cancer.

“No, it’s not [back]. I just had to get it taken care of real quick,” Paschal told MLive.com.

Paschal said an issue popped up this week when he went in for one of his regular follow-up appointments related to his cancer and that his doctors have told him he might only need to miss one game.

“I just had something small that I had to take care of this week,” Paschal said. “Fortunately, it’s not something long-term. It’s just something that I had to take care of. I had to knock it out. It wouldn’t allow me to play this week, of course. . . . But next week is the goal. Next week is a realistic goal.”

Paschal has become increasingly important to the Lions’ defense because they’ve been riddled with injuries on their defensive line, most notably to defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who his out with a broken leg. The Lions will hope Paschal is good to go next week and for the rest of the season.