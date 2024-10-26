 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Paschal’s absence from Lions is related to treatment for his 2018 cancer battle

  
Published October 26, 2024 04:52 AM

The Lions have announced that defensive end Josh Paschal will miss Sunday’s game with an illness. Paschal says the illness is related to the cancer battle he fought in 2018.

Paschal missed most of his sophomore season at Kentucky to undergo treatment for a malignant melanoma on his left foot. Paschal said this week’s absence stems from that, but he stressed that he has not had a recurrence of the cancer.

“No, it’s not [back]. I just had to get it taken care of real quick,” Paschal told MLive.com.

Paschal said an issue popped up this week when he went in for one of his regular follow-up appointments related to his cancer and that his doctors have told him he might only need to miss one game.

“I just had something small that I had to take care of this week,” Paschal said. “Fortunately, it’s not something long-term. It’s just something that I had to take care of. I had to knock it out. It wouldn’t allow me to play this week, of course. . . . But next week is the goal. Next week is a realistic goal.”

Paschal has become increasingly important to the Lions’ defense because they’ve been riddled with injuries on their defensive line, most notably to defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who his out with a broken leg. The Lions will hope Paschal is good to go next week and for the rest of the season.