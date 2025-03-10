Josh Sweat agrees to sign four-year deal with Cardinals

Josh Sweat is going to be coached by Jonathan Gannon again.

Sweat, the top edge rusher on the market, has agreed to sign a four-year deal with the Cardinals on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The initial reports indicate Sweat’s contract is worth $76.4 million with $41 million guaranteed.

No. 4 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents of this offseason, Sweat put together a strong 2024 season. He finished the year with 8.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits.

Sweat then added 2.5 sacks in Super Bowl LIX to help lead Philadelphia to victory.

A fourth-round pick in 2018, Sweat had spent his entire career with the Eagles. He’s recorded 43.0 sacks with 54 tackles for loss and 97 QB hits in his seven-year career. Gannon, Arizona’s head coach, was previously Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator.