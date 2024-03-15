Josh Sweat restructures contract, stays with Eagles

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat is staying in Philadelphia, on a new contract.

Sweat has agreed to a new deal that will keep him on the Eagles, according to multiple reports.

That comes a week after reports that the Eagles were talking about trading Sweat. It’s unclear how serious those trade talks got, but they now seem to be over.

The 26-year-old Sweat was a fourth-round pick out of Florida State in 2018 and has played his entire career in Philadelphia. Last year Sweat started all 17 games and had 6.5 sacks.