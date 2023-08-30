Joshua Dobbs: I’m extremely prepared for the opportunity

Joshua Dobbs has been a member of the Cardinals for less than a week, but he could be their starting quarterback against the Commanders in Week One.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said he won’t be publicly naming a starter ahead of that game, but Dobbs’ limited experience as a starting quarterback gives him a lot more time in the professional saddle than fifth-round pick Clayton Tune. That experience is something Dobbs will call on if he’s thrown into the fray on September 10.

“If that is the case, I have put in a ton of work, I have a ton of sweat equity and I am extremely prepared for the opportunity, but it doesn’t mean I’m ever complacent. . . . It’s a whirlwind. I put starting expectations on myself. I know the QB situation will play out however the coaches see fit. For me, I am ready to compete every day,” Dobbs said, via the team’s website.

Dobbs started for the Titans last season after spending eight days with the team, so he’s no stranger to learning on the fly. His efforts didn’t lead to wins in either of his games with Tennessee, but finding a way to get some in Arizona would add some twists to an already unlikely story.