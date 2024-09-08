 Skip navigation
Joshua Palmer, Jack Jones ejected from Raiders-Chargers

  
September 8, 2024

Two players in Raiders-Chargers have been ejected.

After a skirmish following the Chargers’ unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter, Los Angeles receiver Joshua Palmer and Las Vegas cornerback Jack Jones were both disqualified from the contest.

Multiple players got involved with the skirmish outside the back of the end zone, with teammates coming in ostensibly in defense. But just Jones and Palmer were ejected.

The Chargers lead 22-10 with just under two minutes to go in the contest.