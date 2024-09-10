 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lovev2_240910.jpg
Packers won’t place Love on IR for MCL sprain
nbc_pft_puka_240910.jpg
How could Rams look with Nacua, Kupp both healthy?
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240910.jpg
Watson accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lovev2_240910.jpg
Packers won’t place Love on IR for MCL sprain
nbc_pft_puka_240910.jpg
How could Rams look with Nacua, Kupp both healthy?
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240910.jpg
Watson accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Judge orders Adrian Peterson to surrender assets in connection with massive debt

  
Published September 10, 2024 04:12 PM

Adrian Peterson earned more than $100 million during his 15-year NFL career. He now faces a debt in excess of $12 million. And he has been ordered to turn over his assets to pay it.

Via Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, a Houston judge has ordered Peterson on Monday to surrender property to satisfy the debt. Constables have been ordered to seize assets from Peterson’s home.

A court-appointed receiver has accused Peterson of playing a “shell game” in order to avoid payment.

The situation traces to a $5.2 million loan from 2016. It became an $8.3 million judgment in 2021, along with $15,000 in attorneys’ fees and a nine-percent interest rate.

As of February 2024, the approximate debt was $12.5 million.

Peterson spent 10 years with the Vikings. He thereafter played for the Saints, Cardinals, Washington, Lions, Titans, and Seahawks.

Peterson last played in 2021.He’s a lock to enter the Hall of Fame on his first eligibility in 2027.