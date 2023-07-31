 Skip navigation
Judge rejects Jamin Davis plea deal in reckless driving case

  
Published July 31, 2023 03:13 PM

A judge in Loudon County, Virginia rejected a plea bargain Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis reached to settle a reckless driving incident.

Davis was charged with driving 114 mph in a 45 mph zone in March 2022 and he pleaded not guilty in district court. He was found guilty, however, and sentenced to 30 days of jail along with a suspended license and a fine. Davis appealed that verdict and requested a jury trial to hear the appeal before, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, agreeing to a plea deal that called for “a maximum of eight days of active incarceration.”

Circuit Court Judge Stephen E. Sincavage rejected the deal and noted that Davis was driving in a busy area in the middle of the afternoon.

“He’s going through the legal process, and . . . we just got to be here and be supportive of him and understand that this is the legal process that he has to go through,” Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said on Monday.

Davis could also face league discipline as a result of the incident.