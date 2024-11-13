 Skip navigation
JuJu Smith-Schuster limited at Chiefs practice

  
Published November 13, 2024 05:19 PM

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid indicated earlier this week that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was closer to returning to action than their other injured players and the wideout took a step back toward active duty on Wednesday.

Smith-Schuster was listed as limited with the hamstring injury that’s kept him out in recent weeks. Smith-Schuster hasn’t been practicing since being injured.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee) and running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle) were also limited, although Reid indicated that they are unlikely to be activated this week.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle, hip), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (knee), and running back Kareem Hunt (knee) are also on the report, but all were full participants in practice as the Chiefs head toward their trip to Buffalo.