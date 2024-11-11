Chiefs think JuJu Smith-Schuster, Isiah Pacheco, Charles Omenihu are close to returning

The NFL’s only undefeated team has some roster reinforcements coming their way.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters at his Monday press conference that he believes wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, running back Isiah Pacheco, and defensive end Charles Omenihu are “very close” to returning to action.

Reid said Smith-Schuster is the closest of the three. He’s missed the last three games with a hamstring injury and will try to get on the practice field ahead of the Week 11 trip to Buffalo.

Pacheco fractured his fibula in Week Two and has not been designated for return from injured reserve yet. Omenihu tore his ACL and has not played or practiced yet this season.