JuJu Smith-Schuster listed as questionable, Andy Reid thinks he’ll play

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wasn’t with the Chiefs when they beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, but it looks like he’ll be available for Sunday afternoon’s game in Santa Clara.

Smith-Schuster popped up on the injury report with a hamstring injury on Thursday, but he was able to practice without any issues on Friday. He’s listed as questionable, but head coach Andy Reid told reporters at a press conference that he thinks Smith-Schuster will be fine for Sunday.

Smith-Schuster returned to the Chiefs in late August and he had seven catches for 130 yards against the Saints in Week Five.

Defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral) is the only other player with an injury designation. He’s been ruled out.