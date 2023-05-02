 Skip navigation
JuJu Smith-Schuster: The sky is the limit for Mac Jones

  
Published May 2, 2023 10:16 AM
May 1, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Bill Belichick’s remarks about everyone needing to reestablish and prove themselves every year and discuss who the Patriots will start at QB next season.

After winning Super Bowl LVII with the Chiefs in February, receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster elected to sign a three-year deal worth $33 million with the Patriots.

Smith-Schuster should be a key weapon for New England’s offense and quarterback Mac Jones. The receiver made it clear to reporters on Tuesday that he’s looking forward to playing with the rising third-year quarterback. Smith-Schuster noted that when he signed his contract in March, Jones was at work in the Patriots’ building.

“I think his role, his leadership is something that I’ve seen from afar,” Smith-Schuster said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “His work ethic is hard — he’s a hard-working guy. Very, very smart at what he does in just working on his craft.

“But for Mac, though, the sky is the limit . I think with the guys that we have here and all the weapons, it’s going to be a fun year.”

It’s a key year for Jones, as he now has a true offensive coordinator again in Bill O’Brien. And after his third season, the Patriots will choose whether or not to pick up Jones’ fifth-year option and guarantee his 2025 salary.

Smith-Schuster should help, after catching 78 passes for 933 yards with three touchdowns in 16 games for Kansas City in 2022.