JuJu Smith-Schuster: Too early to say if I’ll play Week 1

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said at a Tuesday press conference that he “has a lot in the tank,” but he’s not sure if he’ll be showing off what he’s got in the Chiefs’ season opener.

Smith-Schuster’s return to the Chiefs became official on Monday and he told reporters in Kansas City that it’s “too early to say” if he’ll be ready to go against the Ravens next week. Smith-Schuster played for the Chiefs in 2022, but he said some things are different about the offense since he was last with the team. Head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are still on hand, though, and Smith-Schuster thinks that will make the process a smooth one.

“Just very familiar with the offense,” Smith-Schuster said. “Very familiar with Andy Reid, Pat, the guys. So just being in this facility kind of makes your job a lot easier than going somewhere new.”

Smith-Schuster caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns during his previous stint with the Chiefs, but said he’s not thinking about repeating those numbers with “so many weapons” around him in the offense and just focusing on finding his fit as soon as possible.