JuJu Smith-Schuster: When opportunity presents itself, I want to step up

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster didn’t make a major contribution to the Chiefs in the first four weeks of the season, but the ball found its way into his hands on Monday night.

The loss of Rashee Rice opened up more of a role for Smith-Schuster and the veteran made the most of the opportunity. Patrick Mahomes threw eight passes to Smith-Schuster and he caught seven of them for 130 yards to help his team to a 26-13 victory.

After the game, Smith-Schuster said that head coach Andy Reid didn’t promise him anything in terms of a role after reaching out in the wake of Smith-Schuster’s release from the Patriots and he said that was fine with him because his last stint with the Chiefs played out so well.

“I was OK with that,” Smith-Schuster said. “I was OK just being the leader in the room. I was OK with just being the ‘rah rah’ guy that tries to help our young guys get right. I think that when the opportunity presents itself, I wanted to step up. I love that adversity. I love being down, I love the doubts. I’ve always bet on myself. I came here on a one year deal betting on myself [in 2022] and it worked out for me. So, coming back here was kind of like a no-brainer. I love the pressure my teammates put on me, it makes me a better person.”

Eight different receivers caught passes from Mahomes in the win and the Chiefs also ran for 139 yards, so Smith-Schuster’s production will likely fluctuate as the Chiefs continue to adjust their offensive approach to find the winning formula from week to week. On Monday, Smith-Schuster showed how effective he can be when it is his turn in the spotlight.