Justin Fields cuts Dolphins lead to 17-10

  
Published September 29, 2025 09:08 PM

The Jets have found the end zone.

Quarterback Justin Fields dropped back to pass on a fourth down near midfield and had to scramble as pressure flooded the pocket. Fields reversed course and sprinted around the left end of the line for a 43-yard touchdown that cut Miami’s lead to 17-10 with 9:23 left to play in the third quarter.

Fields now has 73 rushing yards on the night and the Jets have gained 167 yards on the ground as a team. Three lost fumbles, including one on the opening kickoff of the second half, kept them from doing anything with that success until Fields broke free.

They’ll now try to hold onto the football and keep a Dolphins offense that’s missing Tyreek Hill from putting any more points on the board.