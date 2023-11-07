Justin Fields estimated as limited practice participant

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is moving closer to a return. The team estimated him as a limited participant after a walkthrough Monday.

Fields missed the past three games with a dislocated right thumb, which he injured Oct. 15 against the Vikings.

He returned to practice Friday.

Coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Fields is considered day to day, and the Bears will determine his availability for Thursday Night Football later in the week.

“We’ll literally see where it is today and then see where it goes from there,” Eberflus said, via Larry Mayer of the team website, “and we’ll know more on Wednesday in terms of how that progresses.”

The Bears designated running back Khalil Herbert (ankle), receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring) and cornerback Josh Blackwell (hamstring) to return from injured reserve, opening their 21-day window. All three practiced without restrictions Monday.

Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee), tight end Cole Kmet (knee), right guard Nate Davis (ankle) and cornerback Terrell Smith (illness) were estimated as non-participants Monday.

Safety Jaquan Brisker has cleared concussion protocol.

Fullback Khari Blasingame (concussion) is ruled out for Thursday’s game.