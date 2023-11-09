Justin Fields “getting better,” but the Bears’ medical staff hasn’t cleared him

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is listed as doubtful to play in Thursday Night Football, but coach Matt Eberflus ruled him out Wednesday.

Tyson Bagent will start his fourth consecutive game as Fields’ dislocated thumb continues to heal.

Eberflus tried to explain why the Bears didn’t rule out Fields, even though Eberflus ruled him out later in his news conference.

“We’ve got to give him one more day,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Give him one more day. But he’s working hard, and it’s getting better every day, so we’ll see where it goes.”

Eberflus went on to allow that the Bears’ medical staff has not cleared Fields, who was listed as limited in practice this week. Fields “may” go through a pregame workout at Soldier Field.

Eberflus said Fields is “getting close.”

“Accuracy’s improving. He’s throwing it better. And he’s starting to do more and more and more,” Eberflus said.

So, it sounds as if, after a mini-bye week, that Fields will return in Week 11 against the Lions.