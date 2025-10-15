Justin Fields: I need to be a little bit more aggressive

Jets quarterback Justin Fields took nine sacks while going 9-of-17 for 45 yards in last Sunday’s 13-11 loss to the Broncos in London, which led to questions for head coach Aaron Glenn about a potential quarterback change.

Glenn acknowledged that Fields “took a step back” by posting -10 net passing yards while sticking with the quarterback and Fields identified an area where he can make improvements during a Wednesday press conference. Fields has been criticized for holding the ball too long and he appears to agree with that critique as he moves toward a Week 7 game against the Panthers.

“I feel like I’ve been a little too conservative in a sense,” Fields said. “Probably just be a little bit more aggressive. I’ve always just been big on ball security and not putting the ball in jeopardy, but it comes to a point where you have to find that healthy balance between — maybe fit it in smaller windows and just let it rip.”

Fields has not thrown an interception this season, but that’s of little comfort for an 0-6 team that will need more from the quarterback position to pick up its first win of the season.