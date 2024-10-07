 Skip navigation
Justin Fields leaves for concussion check, returns to throw TD pass

  
Published October 6, 2024 11:33 PM

Justin Fields was forced out of the game for a concussion check after an illegal hit in the third quarter.

On the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Fields scrambled right and then back to the left before throwing incomplete. After he let the ball go, Cowboys defensive end Tyrus Wheat nailed Fields with what used to be called a “de-cleater.”

Fields was hit so hard that his feet came off the ground.

Wheat was penalized 15 yards for roughing the quarterback, and the red hat called down for Fields to be sent to the sideline medical tent for a concussion evaluation.

Fields missed only two plays, with Kyle Allen handing off on first down and throwing a 19-yard pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth, which was the team’s longest play of the night. Fields returned to complete five passes in a row, with the fifth going to Connor Heyward for a 16-yard touchdown.

The Steelers lead 10-6.