Justin Fields looking for “bright side” of going through adverse situations

Bears quarterback Justin Fields didn’t spend much time revisiting last week’s comments about playing too robotic when he spoke to the media this Wednesday.

Fields said “I did” when asked if he felt he played freer against the Chiefs than he had in previous games, but that wasn’t clear on the field. Fields was 11-of-22 for 99 yards, a touchdown and an interception while running 11 times for 47 yards in a 41-10 loss that dropped the team to 0-3 on the season.

The loss added to the miserable start for Chicago and for Fields, but the quarterback said he’s trying to find a silver lining amid all of the losing.

“All the adversity I go through is gonna make me stronger as a person and as a player,” Fields said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “So just gotta look at the bright side of things and think of yourself as going through adversity for a reason. That’s what I’ve been doing.”

The NFL isn’t a league that offers extended chances to learn from failure and Fields is in his third season with the Bears, so he’ll need the bright side to show itself sooner rather than later if there’s going to be a payoff from all of the tough times he has gone through since arriving in Chicago.