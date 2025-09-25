Justin Fields to practice Thursday, will start Monday if cleared

Jets quarterback Justin Fields is taking a step back toward the lineup on Thursday.

Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters that Fields will participate in practice for the first time since he suffered a concussion in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Bills. Fields remains in the concussion protocol, but the practice participation is a necessary step for him to gain clearance for a return to action.

If Fields gets that clearance ahead of Monday night’s game against the Dolphins, he will be the starter. Glenn left some room to stick with Tyrod Taylor when he spoke to reporters earlier this week, but he was clear on Thursday that Fields will be the quarterback as long as he is able to play.

More clarity on whether that will be the case will come over the rest of the week and final word on the Jets’ plans may not come until the weekend.