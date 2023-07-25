 Skip navigation
Justin Fields turned down offer to appear in Season 2 of Netflix Quarterback documentary

  
Published July 25, 2023 02:55 PM

Quarterback, Netflix’s documentary taking viewers inside the lives of players at the NFL’s most important position, will be back for Season 2. But Justin Fields won’t be part of it.

Fields told reporters today that he was approached about having cameras follow him throughout the 2023 season so he could be on Quarterback in 2024, but he declined, citing concerns about how it could distract his teammates.

“Just having cameras around the building, I think that might change the vibe of everyone,” Fields said. “I just want to keep it natural and organic and really just focus on what’s going on in the building.”

Season 1 of Quarterback, featuring Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota, has been a big hit for Netflix. There has been no announcement about which quarterbacks will be featured in Season 2.