Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Justin Herbert 19-yard TD pass gives Chargers 17-14 lead

  
Published November 2, 2025 02:08 PM

The Chargers have taken the lead over the Titans.

Quarterback Justin Herbert fired a 19-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston, putting Los Angeles ahead, 17-14.

The score capped a six-play, 70-yard drive that took 3:27 off the clock. Once again, the Chargers did not even face a third down on their possession. Herbert connected with Ladd McConkey for gains of 21 and 16 on the drive.

Herbert is now 11-of-15 for 169 yards with two touchdowns and one interception so far on Sunday.

Chargers right tackle Bobby Hart is questionable to return with a groin injury. Trey Pipkins came in to replace him late in the first quarter.