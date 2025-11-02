Justin Herbert 19-yard TD pass gives Chargers 17-14 lead

The Chargers have taken the lead over the Titans.

Quarterback Justin Herbert fired a 19-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston, putting Los Angeles ahead, 17-14.

The score capped a six-play, 70-yard drive that took 3:27 off the clock. Once again, the Chargers did not even face a third down on their possession. Herbert connected with Ladd McConkey for gains of 21 and 16 on the drive.

Herbert is now 11-of-15 for 169 yards with two touchdowns and one interception so far on Sunday.

Chargers right tackle Bobby Hart is questionable to return with a groin injury. Trey Pipkins came in to replace him late in the first quarter.