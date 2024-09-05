Justin Herbert added to injury report as full participant

The Chargers have added quarterback Justin Herbert to their injury report, but there’s no concern about his availability for Sunday’s season opener against the Raiders.

Los Angeles announced Herbert was a full participant in Wednesday’s session, noting the foot issue he dealt with during training camp.

According to multiple reporters on the Chargers beat, the club added Herbert to the report after receiving guidance from the league to do so.

Herbert said in his Wednesday press conference that he’s feeling comfortable as the season opener approaches.

While he missed more than two weeks in camp, he returned on Aug. 19 and hasn’t been sidelined since.

As noted by Kris Rhim of ESPN, edge rusher Joey Bosa — who has been dealing with a hand injury — is still not on the report and is expected to play.