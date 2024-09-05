 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_cardsatbills_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Bills

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_cardsatbills_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Bills

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Herbert added to injury report as full participant

  
Published September 5, 2024 01:01 PM

The Chargers have added quarterback Justin Herbert to their injury report, but there’s no concern about his availability for Sunday’s season opener against the Raiders.

Los Angeles announced Herbert was a full participant in Wednesday’s session, noting the foot issue he dealt with during training camp.

According to multiple reporters on the Chargers beat, the club added Herbert to the report after receiving guidance from the league to do so.

Herbert said in his Wednesday press conference that he’s feeling comfortable as the season opener approaches.

While he missed more than two weeks in camp, he returned on Aug. 19 and hasn’t been sidelined since.

As noted by Kris Rhim of ESPN, edge rusher Joey Bosa — who has been dealing with a hand injury — is still not on the report and is expected to play.