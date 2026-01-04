 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Justin Herbert, Derwin James among inactives for Chargers-Broncos

  
Published January 4, 2026 03:01 PM

As expected, the Chargers are resting several starters in Sunday’s matchup with the Broncos.

If Denver wins the contest, the club will be the AFC’s No. 1 seed, earning the conference’s postseason bye.

Los Angeles will be on the road for next week’s Wild Card round no matter the result, which is part of why the club is opting to sit its starters.

Los Angeles’ inactives are quarterback Justin Herbert, safety Derwin James, defensive back Elijah Molden, running back Omarion Hampton, outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu, offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, and center Bradley Bozeman.

Trey Lance will get the start at quarterback for the Chargers.

The Broncos’ inactives are cornerback Reese Taylor, outside linebacker Que Robinson, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, offensive tackle Geron Christian, tight end Marcedes Lewis, and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers.