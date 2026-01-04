Justin Herbert, Derwin James among inactives for Chargers-Broncos

As expected, the Chargers are resting several starters in Sunday’s matchup with the Broncos.

If Denver wins the contest, the club will be the AFC’s No. 1 seed, earning the conference’s postseason bye.

Los Angeles will be on the road for next week’s Wild Card round no matter the result, which is part of why the club is opting to sit its starters.

Los Angeles’ inactives are quarterback Justin Herbert, safety Derwin James, defensive back Elijah Molden, running back Omarion Hampton, outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu, offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, and center Bradley Bozeman.

Trey Lance will get the start at quarterback for the Chargers.

The Broncos’ inactives are cornerback Reese Taylor, outside linebacker Que Robinson, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, offensive tackle Geron Christian, tight end Marcedes Lewis, and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers.