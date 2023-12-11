Justin Herbert: If there’s any chance to play, I’ll do everything I can to be out there

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fracture in his right index finger during Sunday’s loss to the Broncos, putting his availability for the rest of the 2023 season in jeopardy.

Herbert noted postgame that he didn’t return to the contest because he couldn’t properly grip a football. Herbert also didn’t rule out the possibility of surgery.

With a Thursday matchup with the Raiders coming up, Herbert will almost certainly not play in Week 15. But he nevertheless said after Sunday’s game that he’s going to try.

“It’s something that we’ll know more [about] as the week goes on,” Herbert said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “If there’s any chance to play, I’ll do everything I can to be out there. I’m going to do everything I can in the treatment room to get back to 100 percent.”

Herbert, who has completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,134 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season, noted it was tough to be sidelined.

“You feel bad for hanging the team out like that,” Herbert said. “You never want to be taken out of the game.”

This is the second fractured finger Herbert has suffered this season. But the other fracture was on his non-throwing hand, which allowed the quarterback to keep playing.

At this point, Easton Stick is likely to start Thursday’s game against Las Vegas. Making just his second career appearance on Sunday, Stick was 13-of-24 for 179 yards in relief of Herbert.