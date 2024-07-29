 Skip navigation
Justin Herbert: Joe Alt is a mountain, tough to see over sometimes

  
Published July 29, 2024 05:38 AM

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is liking what he’s seeing from rookie right tackle Joe Alt in training camp — but sometimes Alt’s enormous presence makes it hard for Herbert to see downfield.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 322 pounds, Alt is a bigger offensive lineman than Herbert is accustomed to playing with. Herbert said on NFL Network that he’s excited about having a player that size in front of him.

“We view offensive linemen as weapons, to have guys like that, especially at the right tackle position, is a mountain,” Herbert said.

But the 6-foot-6 Herbert acknowledged that Alt poses a challenge he’s not used to: Sometimes Herbert can’t see over Alt when looking for receivers to his right.

“He’s a tough guy even for me to see over sometimes,” Herbert said.

Training camp is the time for Herbert to figure out his lines of vision. When the pass rushers are coming for real in the regular season, Herbert will be glad to have a mountain like Alt in front of him.