Justin Herbert runs for a touchdown on opening drive

The Ravens miss linebacker Roquan Smith already. Smith, who is inactive with a hamstring injury, watched from the sideline as the Chargers moved right down the field with little resistance on the opening drive.

The Chargers had seven runs and only two passes in a nine-play, 70-yard drive that ate 5:15 off the clock. They did not even face a third down.

Justin Herbert ran for a 5-yard touchdown after not finding an open receiver.

He had two runs for 9 yards and completed both passes for 35 yards. Will Dissly caught an 18-yarder and Ladd McConkey a 17-yarder.

JK Dobbins rushed three times for 14 yards and Gus Edwards two for 12.