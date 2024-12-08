Justin Jefferson becomes first player under 26 to record 7,000 receiving yards

Justin Jefferson has reached a significant milestone and increased the Vikings’ lead in the third quarter of Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons.

Jefferson has become the first player in league history under the age of 26 to ever record 7,000 yards receiving.

He’s also taken the third-fewest games to reach 7,000 yards at 73.

Jefferson accomplished the feat with a 21-yard reception to open Minnesota’s possession with 5:01 left in the third quarter.

Then Jefferson finished the drive with a 52-yard touchdown, giving Minnesota a 21-13 lead. Quarterback Sam Darnold evaded pass rushers and kept his eyes downfield to find Jefferson wide open on a deep pass.

Jefferson now has five catches for 120 yards with two TDs on Sunday. It’s his first multi-touchdown game since Week 4 of the 2023 season.