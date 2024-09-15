Justin Jefferson has quad injury, Vikings optimistic it’s not serious

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had a huge first half in today’s win over the 49ers, but he didn’t catch a pass in the second half and had to exit the game with a quad injury.

Fortunately, after the game Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell indicated that there’s optimism the injury won’t keep Jefferson out for long.

“I think Fred Warner went in to make the play. That happens a lot,” O’Connell said. “Not intentional, but he got a little leg-to-leg contact on that. It’s pretty sore, but he’s already up and moving and we’ll treat that thing and hopefully he’ll be day to day and we’ll see what his status is or next week.”

The 2-0 Vikings are at home against the Texans next week, and they’ll hope to have Jefferson ready to go.