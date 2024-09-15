 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Jefferson has quad injury, Vikings optimistic it’s not serious

  
Published September 15, 2024 04:36 PM

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had a huge first half in today’s win over the 49ers, but he didn’t catch a pass in the second half and had to exit the game with a quad injury.

Fortunately, after the game Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell indicated that there’s optimism the injury won’t keep Jefferson out for long.

“I think Fred Warner went in to make the play. That happens a lot,” O’Connell said. “Not intentional, but he got a little leg-to-leg contact on that. It’s pretty sore, but he’s already up and moving and we’ll treat that thing and hopefully he’ll be day to day and we’ll see what his status is or next week.”

The 2-0 Vikings are at home against the Texans next week, and they’ll hope to have Jefferson ready to go.