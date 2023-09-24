Justin Jefferson is fine after experiencing cramping late in Vikings’ loss

Vikings fans were nervous when star wide receiver Justin Jefferson went down late in today’s loss to the Chargers, but Jefferson is fine.

A league source told PFT that Jefferson does not have any injury from today’s game and was merely experiencing some cramping toward the end of a tough game.

Jefferson was outstanding, catching seven passes for 149 yards and one touchdown. He has a whopping 458 receiving yards through three games this season, putting him on pace for a ridiculous 2,595 yards in a 17-game season.

It’s not realistic to think Jefferson is going to keep up this torrid pace, but it is reasonable to think he’ll have plenty more big games ahead of him, and he’s healthy heading into the Vikings’ Week Four game against the Panthers.