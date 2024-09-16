Justin Jefferson keeps making history

Justin Jefferson continues to do things that few, if any, football players have ever done.

Despite exiting in the third quarter of Sunday’s upset win over the 49ers, Jefferson finished with 133 receiving yards. It was Jefferson’s 30th 100-yard game. It tied him with Hall of Famer Randy Moss for the most in five NFL seasons.

Jefferson has 15 more games to go.

Making the achievement even more impressive is that Jefferson has done it in 62 total games. He missed seven last year, with a hamstring injury.

Jefferson has also tied Hall of Famer Lance Alworth, with 20 125-yard receiving games in five seasons. Again, Jefferson has 15 games left in his fifth season to beat that mark.

He’s also the third fastest to 400 receptions, and the third youngest to 400. He’s the youngest player to reach 6,000 receiving yards, and he has tied Alworth for the fastest to 6,000 yards.

With 6,091 receiving yards in 62 career regular-season games, Jefferson AVERAGES 98.2 yards per game, for his entire career.

He has much more work to do before his final numbers are determined. Canton is a very distinct possibility. He’s sure prefer doing something that would be unprecedented — delivering a Super Bowl win to Minnesota.