 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramscard_240916.jpg
Murray perfect as Cardinals blast Rams
nbc_pft_chase_240916.jpg
Chase’s frustration shows in outburst at officials
nbc_pft_cheifsbengals_240916.jpg
Bengals miss ‘knockout punch’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramscard_240916.jpg
Murray perfect as Cardinals blast Rams
nbc_pft_chase_240916.jpg
Chase’s frustration shows in outburst at officials
nbc_pft_cheifsbengals_240916.jpg
Bengals miss ‘knockout punch’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Jefferson keeps making history

  
Published September 16, 2024 10:15 AM

Justin Jefferson continues to do things that few, if any, football players have ever done.

Despite exiting in the third quarter of Sunday’s upset win over the 49ers, Jefferson finished with 133 receiving yards. It was Jefferson’s 30th 100-yard game. It tied him with Hall of Famer Randy Moss for the most in five NFL seasons.

Jefferson has 15 more games to go.

Making the achievement even more impressive is that Jefferson has done it in 62 total games. He missed seven last year, with a hamstring injury.

Jefferson has also tied Hall of Famer Lance Alworth, with 20 125-yard receiving games in five seasons. Again, Jefferson has 15 games left in his fifth season to beat that mark.

He’s also the third fastest to 400 receptions, and the third youngest to 400. He’s the youngest player to reach 6,000 receiving yards, and he has tied Alworth for the fastest to 6,000 yards.

With 6,091 receiving yards in 62 career regular-season games, Jefferson AVERAGES 98.2 yards per game, for his entire career.

He has much more work to do before his final numbers are determined. Canton is a very distinct possibility. He’s sure prefer doing something that would be unprecedented — delivering a Super Bowl win to Minnesota.