Justin Jefferson on Kirk Cousins: I’ll always be thankful for what he’s done for me

For four seasons, Justin Jefferson caught passes from Kirk Cousins, with the veteran quarterback helping the Vikings receiver become one of the best in league history.

On Sunday, the two players will be on opposite sidelines when Atlanta plays Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Jefferson said on Thursday that he learned a lot from being around Cousins during his first few seasons.

“[J]ust seeing him, and seeing his day-to-day routine, seeing how he comes to work every day, and how he’s on the playbook, how he’s studying hard every single day, how he’s so much into the book — I love that about him,” Jefferson said. “And just his work ethic, and just him as a person is great, always. It’s always great to have a quarterback that you can joke around with and be yourself with and just to have his locker right next to mine, and talk to him every single day, and be with him every single day — it was definitely a great experience.”

Jefferson said during the summer that he wasn’t upset with Cousins for heading off to Atlanta as a free agent. With the regular season now nearly complete, Jefferson noted the move has ended up as a positive for all parties.

“I feel like it worked out both ways,” Jefferson said. “Just seeing it on my side and seeing how excited he is with being in Atlanta and having that new start, it seems like he’s enjoying it very well. And then on this end, we’re 10-2 and we have a new quarterback that we’re confident in — somebody that’s a leader that can fill in that spot. So, I feel like it worked out both ways.”

Jefferson said that he’s sure the game will be competitive, but once it’s over, he’ll enjoy catching up with Cousins. Though the two haven’t spoken much since the quarterback departed the franchise, Jefferson feels Cousins knows how much he’s appreciated.

“We probably shared a message or two, me thanking him for, of course, the start [of my career] and everything,” Jefferson said. “But I always respect Kirk and always will be thankful for what he has done for me. So I feel like I didn’t even have to share that message with him, he already knows how I feel about him.”