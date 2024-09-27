 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_clevslv_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Raiders
nbc_simms_denvsnyj_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
mahomes.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_clevslv_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Raiders
nbc_simms_denvsnyj_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
mahomes.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Jefferson on matchup with Jaire Alexander: “He cares about it more than I do”

  
Published September 26, 2024 08:37 PM

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander will meet again on Sunday. They have had some battles. And Jefferson knows that Alexander likes to chirp.

“He likes to do that stuff to get inside someone’s head,” Jefferson told reporters on Thursday, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “I’m not really tripping on that. I’m going to just get my Griddy in his end zone. So, I’m not tripping on it at all. I’m excited for the matchup.”

Jefferson summed it up like this: “I really don’t care about the matchup, honestly. I feel like he cares more of it than I do, but I mean it is what it is.”

The star receiver is used to facing the best that opponents can bring.

“That’s every team, no [knock] at Jaire,” Jefferson said. “That’s every team and how they scheme up against me and how they try to play me. So, it doesn’t matter if I’m going up against Jaire or if I’m going up against the worst corner in the league, it doesn’t matter.”

What does Alexander do?

“Always just [trying] to knickknack at every little thing and just try to play the head game,” Jefferson said. “Just try to hit you a little extra or try to push you a little extra than normal people do. But I understand that it’s a tactic. It’s a tactic to get inside my head and to mess up my game plan and what I’m doing, but it doesn’t really work.

“I understand that he has some help over the top sometimes and he likes to do the jump jam and likes to put hands on to disrupt the route, but we have a plan for it. I can’t wait to go up against it honestly.”

We can’t wait to see it. The Vikings are surprisingly 3-0. Jefferson has 14 catches for 273 yards and three touchdowns in those three games.