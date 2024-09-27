Justin Jefferson on matchup with Jaire Alexander: “He cares about it more than I do”

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander will meet again on Sunday. They have had some battles. And Jefferson knows that Alexander likes to chirp.

“He likes to do that stuff to get inside someone’s head,” Jefferson told reporters on Thursday, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “I’m not really tripping on that. I’m going to just get my Griddy in his end zone. So, I’m not tripping on it at all. I’m excited for the matchup.”

Jefferson summed it up like this: “I really don’t care about the matchup, honestly. I feel like he cares more of it than I do, but I mean it is what it is.”

The star receiver is used to facing the best that opponents can bring.

“That’s every team, no [knock] at Jaire,” Jefferson said. “That’s every team and how they scheme up against me and how they try to play me. So, it doesn’t matter if I’m going up against Jaire or if I’m going up against the worst corner in the league, it doesn’t matter.”

What does Alexander do?

“Always just [trying] to knickknack at every little thing and just try to play the head game,” Jefferson said. “Just try to hit you a little extra or try to push you a little extra than normal people do. But I understand that it’s a tactic. It’s a tactic to get inside my head and to mess up my game plan and what I’m doing, but it doesn’t really work.

“I understand that he has some help over the top sometimes and he likes to do the jump jam and likes to put hands on to disrupt the route, but we have a plan for it. I can’t wait to go up against it honestly.”

We can’t wait to see it. The Vikings are surprisingly 3-0. Jefferson has 14 catches for 273 yards and three touchdowns in those three games.