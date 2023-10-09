Justin Jefferson still having hamstring injury evaluated

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson hurt his hamstring in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and there’s no word yet on his outlook for this week.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Sunday evening that it was too early to know the extent of the issue and he said at his Monday press conference that Jefferson’s injury is still being evaluated. Any thoughts about Jefferson playing against the Bears next Sunday will wait for that to wrap up, but O’Connell sounded like the team will be cautious about any next steps.

“We’re going to do what’s best for Justin and make sure we give him the treatment and plan that is a big picture positive for him,” O’Connell said, via Alec Lewis of TheAthletic.com.

The Vikings play the 49ers after the Bears and won’t have their bye until Week 13, so there won’t be a chance to rest Jefferson without having him miss games for several weeks.