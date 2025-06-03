Justin Jefferson “trying to learn every bit I can” about J.J. McCarthy

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said recently that it has “been huge” to have wide receiver Justin Jefferson at offseason workouts because it shows other players that if “one of the best in the world at what he does, is pushing himself in May and June, I sure as heck better be doing the same thing.”

On Monday, Jefferson agreed that he has “some type of influence” on the team, but that’s not the only reason why he’s been around this spring. The Vikings are preparing quarterback J.J. McCarthy to be their starting quarterback and Jefferson said he’s “trying to learn every bit I can” about his teammate. One thing that he’s learned is that McCarthy is settling into his new role.

“He understands the role that he has now,” Jefferson said, via Emily Leiker of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “He understands he is the starting quarterback at this moment. I feel like he kind of brings that with him to practice, knowing that he has to have that leadership. He’s the captain of our team.”

The Jefferson-McCarthy partnership will be vital to the Vikings’ success on the field in 2025. The offseason portion of that process ends soon, but the work will continue throughout training camp and the preseason.