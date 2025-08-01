Roger Goodell attended the funeral of NYPD officer Didarul Islam

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is not at the Hall of Fame. Instead, he remains back in New York three days after a gunman killed four people while targeting the NFL offices.

Goodell told Mike Tirico during a pregame interview on NBC that he attended the Thursday funeral of New York police officer Didarul Islam, one of the victims of the shooting.

Islam is the father of two with a third child on the way, and Goodell paid tribute to him saying Islam “gave his life to protect others.”

“Tremendous loss,” Goodell said. “You see the officer’s family, his young children. It’s something that happens in the line of work for police officers, but that never makes it easy. . . . He made detective first grade today. It’s an honor and a promotion, which is well deserved for his bravery.

“He’s somebody that we see outside the building when we come in most every day. It hits home — the loss, the unnecessary and unexplainable loss. . . . So, it was a difficult, emotional afternoon and also a heartwarming service for him.”

Goodell, who was emotional during the interview with Tirico, said he spent an hour Wednesday at the hospital bed of an NFL employee, who was wounded in the carnage.

“He’s stable and improving,” Goodell said. “He’s an amazing young man, so we’re optimistic about his recovery, and I think that’s good news for all of us in the NFL. Obviously, our hearts continue to be in support of his family.”

The NFL held a moment of silent reflection for the four victims of the shooting, including Islam.

The shooter, who died by suicide, carried a note in his pocket alleging he suffered from CTE, a brain injury linked to head trauma. He carried a grievance against the NFL, though he never played football beyond high school.