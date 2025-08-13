 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joe_milton_250813.jpg
Simms: Cowboys ‘hoping to strike gold’ with Milton
nbc_pft_najeeharris_250813.jpg
Harris returns to running, drills after eye injury
nbc_pft_stafford_250813.jpg
When do Rams consider asking about Cousins?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joe_milton_250813.jpg
Simms: Cowboys ‘hoping to strike gold’ with Milton
nbc_pft_najeeharris_250813.jpg
Harris returns to running, drills after eye injury
nbc_pft_stafford_250813.jpg
When do Rams consider asking about Cousins?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Jefferson’s hamstring will be re-evaluated next week

  
Published August 13, 2025 01:40 PM

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson remains out of practice due to a hamstring injury, but his status could change next week.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that Jefferson will remain out of action through this week’s preseason game against the Patriots before being re-evaluated by medical personnel next week. O’Connell said that Jefferson is progressing, so a clean bill of health would open the door for the wideout to get on the field.

Jefferson’s injury cropped up in July, so it has been multiple weeks on the sideline for the All-Pro. That would necessitate a slow buildup to a full workload, but Week 1 is the most significant date on the calendar for the Vikings so there’s still time for Jefferson to get ramped up.

The Vikings would want Jefferson for their game in Chicago under any circumstances, but Jordan Addison’s three-game suspension to open the season makes having him is all the more important for first-time starter J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota offense.