Justin Jefferson’s hamstring will be re-evaluated next week

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson remains out of practice due to a hamstring injury, but his status could change next week.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that Jefferson will remain out of action through this week’s preseason game against the Patriots before being re-evaluated by medical personnel next week. O’Connell said that Jefferson is progressing, so a clean bill of health would open the door for the wideout to get on the field.

Jefferson’s injury cropped up in July, so it has been multiple weeks on the sideline for the All-Pro. That would necessitate a slow buildup to a full workload, but Week 1 is the most significant date on the calendar for the Vikings so there’s still time for Jefferson to get ramped up.

The Vikings would want Jefferson for their game in Chicago under any circumstances, but Jordan Addison’s three-game suspension to open the season makes having him is all the more important for first-time starter J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota offense.