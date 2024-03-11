Justin Jones set to join Cardinals on three-year contract

After agreeing to sign Bilal Nichols earlier on Monday, the Cardinals are adding another defensive lineman in free agency.

Justin Jones has agreed to a three-year deal with Arizona, according to Peter Schrager of NFL Media.

Schrager’s initial report notes Jones’ deal is worth $30.1 million with $19.75 million guaranteed.

Jones, 27, spent the last two seasons with the Bears. He started all 17 games in both seasons. He was on the field for 68 percent of defensive snaps in 2022 and 69 percent of defensive snaps in 2023.

Jones set a career-high with 4.5 sacks and 17 QB hits in the 2023 season. He also registered 49 total tackles with 10 tackles for loss and four passes defensed.

A third-round pick in the 2018 draft, Jones played his first four years with the Chargers. He has 12.0 career sacks in 85 games.