Justin Madubuike ties NFL record with at least half a sack in 11 consecutive games

Justin Madubuike is about to get paid.

The Ravens defensive tackle has had a breakout season in a contract season. It’s also become a record-setting season.

On Sunday night, Madubuike tied the NFL record with at least a half-sack in his 11th consecutive game. Kansas City’s Chris Jones, and Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson along with retired players Jared Allen (Vikings) and Shaun Ellis (Jets) also accomplished the feat.

“I don’t think it’s really hit me yet,” Madubuike said, via video from the team. “It feels good, especially when we get the win with it. I’m just trying to make plays and help my team win. That’s what the bottom line is. I’m glad both happened: We got a win and I made plays. All glory to God honestly. Just a lot of hard work in the offseason. Just a lot of sacrifices being made, and it’s paying off. But the season ain’t over. I ain’t done yet.”

Madubuike now leads the Ravens with 12 sacks, the ninth-most in the NFL.

“I’m just so proud of the guy,” linebacker Roquan Smith said, via Ryan Mink of the team website. “The guy just puts his head down and doesn’t really say a lot. [He] busts his tail day in and day out. You can’t do anything but respect him.

“The guy can do it all. If you’re running gang [stunts] with him, he’s elite. If you just want him to rush the passer, he can do that. [In the] run game, the guy can strike blockers, guards – whatever the case may be. He’s shredded. Have you ever seen the guy with his shirt off? The guy looks like a wild animal. I wish I looked like that.”

Madubuike is scheduled to become a free agent in March.