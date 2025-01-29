 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_superbowllixstorylinesv2_250130.jpg
PFT Draft: Super Bowl LIX top storylines
nbc_pft_sbinjury_250130.jpg
Unpacking injury reports for Chiefs, Eagles
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250130.jpg
Cowboys need to pay Parsons to get fans excited

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_superbowllixstorylinesv2_250130.jpg
PFT Draft: Super Bowl LIX top storylines
nbc_pft_sbinjury_250130.jpg
Unpacking injury reports for Chiefs, Eagles
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250130.jpg
Cowboys need to pay Parsons to get fans excited

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jeffery Simmons added to AFC Pro Bowl roster

  
Published January 29, 2025 05:21 PM

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is the latest replacement player added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster.

Simmons will take the place of Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike for the skill competitions and other festivities in Orlando, Florida. The event gets underway on Thursday and runs through the weekend.

Simmons was previously named to the Pro Bowl after the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He is the only Titans player who will be taking part in this year’s Pro Bowl.

Simmons started all 16 games he played for the Titans this season. He finished the year with 76 tackles, five sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.