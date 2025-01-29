Jeffery Simmons added to AFC Pro Bowl roster

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is the latest replacement player added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster.

Simmons will take the place of Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike for the skill competitions and other festivities in Orlando, Florida. The event gets underway on Thursday and runs through the weekend.

Simmons was previously named to the Pro Bowl after the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He is the only Titans player who will be taking part in this year’s Pro Bowl.

Simmons started all 16 games he played for the Titans this season. He finished the year with 76 tackles, five sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.