Justin Simmons, Jerry Jeudy limited in Wednesday’s practice

Broncos safety Justin Simmons returned to practice Wednesday. He was limited.

Simmons did not play in Week 3 after missing practice all last week.

He has 14 tackles in two games.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee) also was limited Wednesday.

Jeudy was inactive in Week 1 with a hamstring injury but was off the injury report last week. He is back on it this week with a different injury.

He has eight catches for 106 yards.

Outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (hip) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs) did not practice.

Jewell exited Sunday’s game against the Dolphins after 19 snaps, while Clark has not played since Week 1.