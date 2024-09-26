Justin Tucker confident he can fix a “technique thing” that has led to three misses

Justin Tucker remains the NFL’s all-time most accurate kicker, making 89.686 percent of his 446 career field goals. He has not been that this season.

The Ravens kicker has the worst percentage in the NFL this season among kickers with more than two attempts at 62.5.

He has made only 5-of-8 field goals, missing one in all three games.

“I think one of my greatest assets is my mind,” Tucker said, via Clifton Brown of the team website. “I’m able to compartmentalize for the most part, move onto the next one, and make the most of my next opportunity.

“You have to be your own harshest critic if you want to take greatness from inside of you and put it on display for the world. That’s really how I think about it.”

All of Tucker’s misses have been wide left — a 53-yarder against the Chiefs in Week 1, a 56-yarder against the Raiders in Week 2 and a 46-yarder against the Cowboys in Week 3.

Tucker said he is working on fixing a “technique thing” and is confident he can right the ship.

“On the three that I’ve let get away, I just turned a little bit too much on the ball,” Tucker, 34, said. “I didn’t finish directly at my target line. I made the same error, which is highly correctable, but I made the same error a couple of times. That’s on me, as simply as I can put it. I know what I need to do to fix it.”

Tucker is a future Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest kicker ever, with the best field goal percentage and the NFL’s longest ever field goal (a 66-yarder in 2021). But he has not been an All-Pro since the 2021 season, which was the last time he was at or above his career percentage of 89.686.

Brandon Aubrey of the Cowboys has passed Tucker as the best kicker in the league currently.