Justyn Ross charged with domestic battery and criminal property damage

Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross faces charges of domestic battery and criminal property damage of less than $1,000, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports. Ross pleaded not guilty to both misdemeanor charges during an arraignment hearing Tuesday.

He was released on $2,500 bond, with conditions that include no contact with the accuser or any witnesses.

Ross is due back in court Dec. 4.

Police in Shawnee, Kansas, arrested Ross on Monday, and he initially was booked on a felony charge of criminal damage in excess of $25,000, but it since was amended to a misdemeanor.

The Chiefs had no comment, according to Teicher.

Ross, 23, has appeared in all seven games for the Chiefs this season, making three catches for 34 yards.

He faces possible punishment from the NFL under the Personal Conduct Policy.